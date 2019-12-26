Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $51.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $66,718.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.