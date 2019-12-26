Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JUN3. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €21.88 ($25.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.24 and its 200-day moving average is €22.56.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

