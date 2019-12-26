Head-To-Head Analysis: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $720.03 million 6.90 $171.83 million $3.45 13.88 Ladder Capital $595.14 million 3.62 $180.01 million $1.95 9.23

Ladder Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Highwoods Properties. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 17.85% 5.93% 2.72% Ladder Capital 22.51% 10.58% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ladder Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.