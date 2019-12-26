Head to Head Review: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) vs. SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and SVMK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.57 million 1.41 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -17.96 SVMK $254.32 million 9.56 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -12.63

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVMK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TrueCar and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 1 8 0 0 1.89 SVMK 0 0 5 0 3.00

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 68.63%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than SVMK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SVMK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -14.77% -11.80% -9.01% SVMK -26.72% -29.90% -10.66%

Summary

TrueCar beats SVMK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

