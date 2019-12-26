Head-To-Head Survey: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Inovalon (OTCMKTS:INOV)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Inovalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 17.33% 20.77% 14.90% Inovalon -1.37% 7.11% 2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $266.49 million 4.66 $44.96 million N/A N/A Inovalon $527.68 million 5.41 -$39.16 million $0.18 102.39

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovalon.

Risk & Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovalon 1 1 2 0 2.25

Inovalon has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Computer Services.

Summary

Inovalon beats Computer Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

