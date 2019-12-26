Head to Head Survey: Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

This table compares Telenor ASA and CHORUS LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.57 billion 1.94 $1.81 billion $1.22 14.70 CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 2.54 $60.74 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Telenor ASA pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telenor ASA and CHORUS LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 5 1 0 2.00 CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 8.04% 18.15% 3.95% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats CHORUS LTD/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.