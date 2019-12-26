HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $903.68 million, a PE ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HealthStream by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

