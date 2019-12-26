Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 3.7% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.38, 6,915,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 8,875,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several research firms have commented on HL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 90.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.