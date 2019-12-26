Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HEINY stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Heineken has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

