Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.74

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and traded as high as $53.60. Heineken shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 22,958 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.
Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEINY)
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
