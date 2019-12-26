Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.74

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and traded as high as $53.60. Heineken shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 22,958 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

