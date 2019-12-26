Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.68

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.68 and last traded at $179.41, with a volume of 1858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $10,562,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

