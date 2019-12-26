Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

HRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Herc stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Herc has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.18 million. Herc had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Herc by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 19.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Herc by 23.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

