Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 141,422 shares.The stock last traded at $0.91 and had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexindai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexindai in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hexindai by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 279,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hexindai by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 86,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexindai by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 70,101 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

