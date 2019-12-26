Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of HCR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hi-Crush has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.86 million. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Hi-Crush’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hi-Crush will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,364.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

