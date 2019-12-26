HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report sales of $171.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. HMS reported sales of $155.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $634.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.90 million to $635.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $689.15 million, with estimates ranging from $668.11 million to $723.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in HMS by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HMS in the second quarter worth about $387,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. 8,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,106. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. HMS has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

