Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

