Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,518. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,285.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 198.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

