Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $76,877.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00183391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.01193557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.