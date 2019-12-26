HyperQuant (HQT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247,022.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $42,867.00 and approximately $247,022.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

