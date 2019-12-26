Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.59, 3,546,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,064,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 45.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $792,500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 833.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after buying an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

