Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $184.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $183.50 million. Ichor reported sales of $141.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $610.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.09 million to $616.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $753.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Ichor to $34.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

ICHR stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 324,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

