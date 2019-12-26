Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.29

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $766.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Ichor’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after buying an additional 180,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 170.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 324,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 83.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

