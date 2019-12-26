Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICON opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.