Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, 11,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 467,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.