Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 448,442 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 120,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 196,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,724. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

