IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 1%

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $46.53, approximately 779 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 191,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $4,504,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $55,806,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

