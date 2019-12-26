Incent (INCNT) Market Cap Achieves $4.85 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $17,754.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

