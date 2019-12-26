Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

IFNNY stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

