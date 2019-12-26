InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $37.77, approximately 42,808 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,570,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 million. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $8,690,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $1,535,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

