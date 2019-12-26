Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

Get Innophos alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IPHS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

IPHS stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Innophos has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Innophos’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Innophos by 471.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Innophos by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 66.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.