Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $181,200.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $90,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $47,518.74.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 23.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 768,145 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

