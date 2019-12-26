Insider Selling: Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Sells 61,139 Shares of Stock

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roni Mamluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $49,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Chiasma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chiasma by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chiasma by 461.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chiasma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

