Insider Selling: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Sells $701,715.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Continental Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

