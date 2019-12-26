Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $592,465.56 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXPO opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Exponent by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

