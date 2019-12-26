Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $208,000.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David L. Dunkel sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $82,380.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David L. Dunkel sold 200 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $8,420.00.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $927.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Kforce by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 9.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 12.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

