Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,124.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

