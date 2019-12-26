Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $136,054.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $136,515.20.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.28%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

