Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) SVP Sells $572,550.00 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) SVP Edward J. Hejlek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.86. Tricida Inc has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tricida by 356.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

