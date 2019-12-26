Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$70,898.50 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total transaction of C$70,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,656,870.

TSE:WPM opened at C$38.92 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of C$24.75 and a one year high of C$40.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,297.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

