Insider Selling: Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Sells $210,730.10 in Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WMGI opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,046,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 290,208 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 424,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 80.8% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

