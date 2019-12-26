Insureum One Day Volume Hits $181,564.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $181,564.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinZest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum launched on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co.

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.