Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice Sells 8,868 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles A. Vice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $927,000.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $92.19 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $414,300,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.