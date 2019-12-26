Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Trading 2.7% Higher

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 6,712 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 406,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Internap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.83.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Internap Corp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Internap in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Internap by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Internap by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

