Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.87, 586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.4829 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

