Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.70

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 7911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

