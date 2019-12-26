InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.

