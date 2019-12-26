IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, IDEX and Coineal. IoTeX has a market cap of $19.00 million and $2.14 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.05948316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023389 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

