IRISnet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.40 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,321,835 coins and its circulating supply is 500,972,866 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.