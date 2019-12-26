iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $323.53

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $323.53 and last traded at $323.52, with a volume of 10372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

