iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.84

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 619.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $4,440,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $418,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IEV)

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

